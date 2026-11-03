Barcelona hold a historic hoodoo over English clubs on home soil in European competition.

Statistics from the official Champions League website tell the story: Barca have gone 15 matches unbeaten against them, winning 10 and drawing five.

You have to go back to 2006-07 for the Catalans' last home defeat to English opposition, a 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League last 16. No English side has pulled it off since. Aston Villa, then, face a daunting task to end the run.

These two have history in Europe. Before Tuesday's meeting they had clashed four times across two two-legged ties.

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Barcelona came out on top in the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 1977-78, edging through 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw away and a 2-1 win in the return leg.

Villa got their revenge in the 1982 UEFA Super Cup. They overturned a home defeat, losing the first leg 1-0, by thumping the Catalans 3-0 in the return to win 3-1 on aggregate.

Individual records are also within reach. Lamine Yamal stands on the brink of Champions League history, his 13 goals in the competition before turning 20 matching the mark held by France's Kylian Mbappe. One more goal puts him out on his own.

Spanish grounds, meanwhile, have rarely been happy hunting for Villa. They have managed just one win in eight European away games in Spain, drawing three and losing four.

That solitary victory came against Celta Vigo, a 1-0 result in the first leg of the UEFA Cup second round in 1998-99. It only underlines how tough the trip to Barcelona looks.