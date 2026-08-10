Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Barcelona set to officially announce the departure of two players today

Transfers
LaLiga
Premier League
Barcelona
Ajax
Liverpool
R. Araujo
J. Torrents
Spain
England
Netherlands
Uruguay

The two players will move to England and the Netherlands

Barcelona will announce the departure of two players today, Monday, after the board approved two offers for them during the current summer transfer window, according to a press report.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" clarified that, alongside the announcement of Ronald Araujo's departure to Liverpool, Barcelona are also expected to confirm the exit of Jofre Torrents (19 years old) today.

The left-back will join Ajax Amsterdam, with Barcelona keeping a buy-back option.

Officials had expected to wrap up the deal yesterday. Ajax played their first match, though, and the announcement slipped to later today.

Michel Sanchez's side want Barcelona's young talent, who missed the trip to Udine on Saturday while he waited on his future.

Ajax have already signed Caio Henrique and have Owen Wijndal in their squad, and the latter has no intention of leaving at present. That is why sporting director Jordi Cruyff, who sees Jofre as a future full-back, may let him move to Celta Vigo to gain experience at a strong La Liga club, with the reserve side playing in the second division.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google