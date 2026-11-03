Barcelona's saviour or their weak point? Joan Garcia faces the bitter truth in the Champions League

At the Parc des Princes he produced his best performance in a Barcelona shirt, making 10 saves, yet he still walked off beaten by four goals. That paradox sums up Joan García's European journey with the Blaugrana so far.

Barcelona signed him to be the wall of security who would restore the glory days of Ter Stegen in 2015. Instead, he faces a complex personal and collective challenge. The headline question: how does he keep a clean sheet in the Champions League?

Having recovered from the injury he suffered against Racing Santander, Joan García is set to return to the national team squad. First, though, he faces a decisive test on the old continent.

Figures from the Spanish newspaper "AS" tell the story. The young goalkeeper has played 12 matches in the UEFA Champions League in a Barcelona shirt and has yet to keep a clean sheet in any of them.

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This season alone, his net was breached against Feyenoord, Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain. Last season he conceded three against Newcastle, two against Atlético Madrid, and one apiece against Chelsea, Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague and Copenhagen.

The overall tally is heavy: 20 goals in 12 matches, 14 last season and six at the start of the current campaign, a rate of 1.66 goals per game.

That figure is not merely an individual statistic. It reflects a collective defensive crisis Barcelona have endured since the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 season, when the team failed to keep a clean sheet in 18 consecutive matches in the competition. That fatal flaw denied them a deeper run and the finals they had dreamed of in Munich and Budapest.

García cannot carry the blame alone. In Paris, he was the undisputed star of the first team, and his ten saves prevented a catastrophic result. Yet the 4-2 defeat remains a wound on any goalkeeper's record, especially as it dragged back painful memories from last season against Atlético Madrid.

He was brilliant in dealing with Julián Álvarez's free-kick on the first goal, but analysts believe he could have read its trajectory better given he was the only taker. The same goes for Sørloth's header on the second goal, a ball he was capable of dealing with just as he did with Ferran Torres's header in Paris.

Everyone agreed García's signing was a shrewd piece of business, and expectations are rising. What is required of him is not simply to be a good goalkeeper. He must be the goalkeeper who makes the decisive saves Ter Stegen has been unable to produce since 2015, the saves that return Barcelona to the podiums of European glory.