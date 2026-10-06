On loan in the Danish league, Barcelona's goalkeeper is clinging to the dream of a return to Camp Nou one day, even as he enjoys regular starts this season.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Diego Kochen (20) is making the most of his time in Denmark to push his career forward. The American goalkeeper, a La Masia graduate, has nailed down the number one spot at Lyngby. He has racked up 810 minutes in the Danish Superliga, starting all nine of the club's matches so far.

Lyngby sit tenth with seven points, but their league position hasn't stopped Kochen building his profile and experience. Game time was the whole point of this loan, and he is getting plenty of it.

Regular football has done nothing to dampen his desire to return to Barcelona. His years at La Masia and his sessions with the first team left a lasting mark, so much so that a return to Barça remains one of his biggest dreams.

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He said: "I am currently on loan to Lyngby, and I want to compete at the highest level and give my all for this club. But I belong to Barcelona, so returning to it is every child's dream."

Kochen joined Barcelona in 2019 and worked his way up to the first team. He never featured in an official match, but he did get to train alongside some of the club's biggest names.

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Pedri and Lewandowski were among them. "It is wonderful to be surrounded by players of this level," he said.

He also treasures the memories of the LaLiga title celebrations in the streets of Barcelona. "It was amazing to see the whole city celebrating the occasion," he added.

Club football isn't the whole story. Kochen has already turned out for the American national team and keeps raising his standing within the squad.

The goalkeeper is tackling this new chapter with a clear head and no fear of his tender years. "When you step onto the pitch, age fades away," he said.

Now the task is simple: hold his level at Lyngby, bank more minutes and keep improving. His wish to return to Barcelona stays on the table, even if the Catalans' crop of top goalkeepers makes his path back a tough one.