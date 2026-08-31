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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-RAYO VALLECANOAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Barcelona's comeback against Rayo Vallecano reminds Real Madrid of a painful past

Barcelona
Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Spain

A return with the flavour of a Clásico

Barcelona pulled off a remarkable first-half comeback against Rayo Vallecano in the third round of the Spanish league.

Rayo Vallecano piled on the pressure early, and Sergio Camello handed the visitors the lead in the 12th minute.

Barcelona hit back in a flash. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha struck in the 19th and 21st minutes to turn the game on its head.

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According to the statistics-focused "MisterChip" account, Barcelona turned a deficit into a two-goal lead in just 100 seconds through Raphinha (19') and Lamine Yamal (21').

The last comeback like it in La Liga came in the Clasico against Real Madrid on 11 May 2025. Barcelona overturned their deficit against the Royal Club in exactly 100 seconds, and through the same players, but in reverse order: Lamine Yamal then Raphinha.

That match finished 4-3 to Barcelona.

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