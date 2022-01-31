Barcelona receive transfer offer for Dembele from Premier League club amid Chelsea links

Barcelona have received an offer from an English club for Ousmane Dembele, president Joan Laporta has said.

The French winger has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou before the January transfer window closes, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Chelsea are reported to be plotting a move for the 24-year-old, who has made 11 appearances in all competitions this term.

What has been said?

Laporta has confirmed that an approach has been made for Dembele ahead of the close of the transfer window.

The president told Mundo Deportivo: "A number of different solutions have been offered and the final one depends on the player accepting leaving for an English club."

What have Chelsea said?

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was asked about his club's reported interest in the former Borussia Dortmund star earlier this month.

He told reporters: "We are not in close contact, we have met here and there because of his duties for the French national team when I was in Paris. We exchanged some messages."

It remains to be seen, however, whether things have changed on deadline day.

How has Dembele performed for Barcelona?

Dembele joined Barca from Dortmund in 2017 but has struggled to maintain a spot in the first-team due to injuries.

Dembele has made just 129 appearances in all competitions over his four and a half years with the team.

