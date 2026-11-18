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Alejandro Baldé has fallen out of favour at FC Barcelona and wants to leave the club, according to several Italian media outlets. Agent Jorge Mendes has offered his client to AS Roma and Juventus, among others, but has yet to get the result he wants.

Baldé made his first-team debut for Barcelona in September 2021 under then-manager Ronald Koeman. The left-footer soon made a name for himself and became a regular under Koeman's successor, Xavi Hernández.

Baldé remained a key player at first after Flick's appointment in the summer of 2024. He played just under 3,500 minutes in 47 appearances in 2024/25. Last season, the left-back again featured regularly, playing 2,800 minutes across 42 matches.

This season has been different. The seven-cap international, who was not part of world champions Spain's squad last summer, has played just 124 minutes in five substitute appearances this season. Both João Cancelo and 19-year-old Xavi Espart are ahead of Baldé in the pecking order.

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Barcelona hope to make a lucrative sale this winter to fund a much-wanted new centre-back at Spotify Camp Nou. Injuries have forced Flick to improvise regularly in central defence, with Frenkie de Jong among those to have played there.

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Baldé is under contract until mid-2028 and is worth around €40 million. Barcelona would prefer to sell, although that may be unrealistic given that the club were asking for €60 million just a few months ago.

Mendes will meet Barcelona's management next week to discuss Baldé's future. The ‘super-agent’ has already offered the defender to Roma and Juventus. Of those clubs, the Turin side appear to be the most serious option.

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Juventus' first target is Atalanta left-back Lorenzo Bernasconi (23), who is expected to cost around €30 million. If they cannot sign him this winter, Juventus will defer negotiations until the end of the season and would look to bring in Baldé on loan to cover the left until next season.

Whether Baldé and Barcelona would accept a straight loan remains unclear. Roma have told Mendes their priority this winter is a new left winger. Baldé will only become a serious option at the Olimpico if Roma can bring him in for a relatively low loan fee. Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco and Manchester United have also been linked with Baldé.