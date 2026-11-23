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A press report revealed on Monday that Moroccan Yassir Zabiri, the Racing Santander star, wants to move to another Spanish giant.

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Yassir Zabiri's LaLiga form this season shows no sign of cooling. The Moroccan struck twice for Racing Santander against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

He needed just six minutes to put his side ahead, then doubled his tally two minutes later.

That brace takes the in-form Moroccan to 11 LaLiga goals this season and drags him right into the race to finish as the division's top scorer.

Zabiri now sits third, having overtaken Barcelona's Spain star Lamine Yamal , who has 10. Only two players are ahead of him: Barca forward Raphinha, the Brazilian, on 15 goals, and Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappé, who has scored 13.

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According to "El Chiringuito", the player is desperate to join Barcelona, and he's reportedly valued at close to 20 million euros.

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Who is Yassir Zabiri?

Young Moroccan star Yassir Zabiri keeps adding remarkable chapters to his career. In a short space of time he has gone from a promising talent in Moroccan football to an unstoppable goal machine for Racing Santander, and one of the most exciting new attacking faces in the national team.

Born in Marrakech on 23 February 2005, Zabiri grew up obsessed with football before joining the Mohammed VI Football Academy. Widely seen as the leading talent factory in Morocco and across Africa, it has supplied the Atlas Lions with world-class stars such as Youssef En-Nesyri, Azzedine Ounahi, Nayef Aguerd and Abdelkabir Abqar.

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Even among so much talent, Zabiri stood out. He caught the eye of officials at Moroccan club Union Touarga, who signed him and launched his professional career in 2024.

Coaches trusted him up front and out wide, as a centre-forward and an attacking winger, relying on his blistering pace, his dribbling and his sharp positioning in the penalty area.

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The Portuguese chapter and the gateway to Stade Rennais

Zabiri didn't need long to prove himself with Union Touarga's first team, scoring 3 goals and setting up another in his early appearances. In August 2024 he headed to Europe, joining Portuguese club Famalicão on a four-year deal.

In Portugal, Zabiri shone for the reserves with 5 goals in 6 matches, and the coaching staff quickly promoted him to the first team. He kept scoring in the Portuguese top flight during the 2025-2026 season. Europe's big clubs came calling, and French side Stade Rennais won the race, signing him on 2 February 2026 on a contract running until June 2029.

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A historic achievement with Morocco

At the Chile 2025 World Cup, on the international stage, Zabiri was a cornerstone of Morocco's under-20 side. He helped them win the 2024 North African Championship and finish runners-up at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2025, despite a serious ankle injury that kept him out of the decisive rounds.

But his real date with glory came at the U-20 World Cup in Chile in October 2025, where Zabiri led Morocco's under-20 side to a historic world title. He scored against Spain (2-0) and Brazil (2-1) in the group stage, then saved his best for last with both goals in the 2-0 win over Argentina in the final. He finished as the tournament's top scorer with 5 goals and collected the Silver Ball as the second-best player at the World Cup.