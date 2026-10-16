Barcelona or Madrid? JJ Gabriel's family settle the future of the United talent

The moment of truth is drawing near in one of the most exciting young-talent deals in Europe, with promising English forward JJ Gabriel, his family and his agent set to reveal his final destination within days. His time at Manchester United is over. Europe's giants are scrapping over what comes next.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" revealed that the 16-year-old has official offers from Real Madrid and Barcelona, the pair reckoned to be favourites for his signature ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Individual training and an imminent decision

Those close to Gabriel confirmed to the Catalan newspaper that the final decision will be announced within days, and that the current situation has begun to cast a shadow over all parties.

Every day, the talented midfielder trains alone in Castelldefels, waiting on a resolution to his future and a new playing licence. He has already secured a family European Union passport to clear the last legal obstacles.

Real Madrid closing in, uncertainty at Barcelona

Reports make Real Madrid the closest to sealing the deal. The Spanish club have agreed to every condition set out by the player and his well-known agent Ali Barat, and will bear the full cost, estimated at 10 million euros.

Their offer includes a three-year contract, various bonuses for members of the player's family and his agent, performance-related incentives and his sporting demands met in full.

At Barcelona, things are messier. Sporting director Deco has insisted for days that he refuses to enter any negotiations, acknowledging only that Barat raised the player's situation during his European tour. Yet those close to Gabriel keep stressing his desire to join Barcelona if his conditions are met.

Citing the website "The Touchline", the newspaper reported figures for Barcelona's potential offer: a contract salary of around two million euros across three seasons, in line with the regulations for 16-year-old players and a sum that is unusual for this age group, plus family allowances and performance bonuses.

Bayern pull out and Paris know the truth

In Germany, a meeting between sporting director Max Eberl and Ali Barat led Bayern Munich to one conclusion. The financial cost was far too high, and they could not meet it without disrupting the club's internal dynamics. They expressed interest and stopped there, never submitting an official offer.

Paris Saint-Germain's position is murkier, though sources confirmed to "Sport" that the Parisian club knew the player wanted to continue his career in Spain, specifically with Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Total secrecy to avoid the United spotlight

Gabriel and his entourage have imposed complete secrecy in Castelldefels for the final stage of the negotiations. No statements, no publicity around the obligatory visits to the various clubs. It marks a fundamental change in strategy to keep the media spotlight away, particularly amid the criticism swirling around them and Manchester United's displeasure at the manner of their gem's departure.



