Antoine Griezmann has reaffirmed his bond with Atlético Madrid despite his move to Orlando City in the United States. The Frenchman appeared after his side's final regular season match in the American league alongside his youngest son, both wearing the red and white shirt of the Spanish club.

His gesture came hours before Sunday's eagerly awaited clash between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga. It underlined just how attached he remains to the club where he spent so many years and became its all-time top scorer with 211 goals across various competitions.

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Griezmann joined Atlético Madrid from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2014. He stayed until the summer of 2019, when he moved to Barcelona for 120 million euros.

Two seasons with the Catalan club followed before he returned to Atlético on loan in September 2021, then signed permanently in the summer of 2023. He remained with them until his departure to the United States in the summer of 2026.

At Barcelona, Griezmann played 102 official matches and scored 35 goals, winning the Copa del Rey with them in the 2020-2021 season.

The 2018 world champion has made a strong start with his American team. He has helped them qualify for the league's knockout rounds, scoring 14 goals and providing 8 assists in 18 matches.