Barcelona have officially announced the departure of their 20-year-old young defender Héctor Fort and his move to Real Sociedad, in a deal under which the Catalan club receives 8.5 million euros for 50% of the player's rights, while retaining a buy-back option and a percentage of any future transfer.

The details announced by both clubs give Barcelona the right to buy Fort back for 20 million euros until 2028, rising to 25 million euros until 2029, on top of a percentage of any future sale.

Fort leaves after 13 years at the club, having joined the academy as a boy. He spent last season on loan at Elche, where his displays on the right flank under Eder Sarabia caught the eye and prompted Barcelona to weigh up a return to the first team.

A serious shoulder injury interrupted that rise. Fort suffered it after scoring his first league goal for Elche and underwent surgery that sidelined him for a spell, before he returned in the closing stages of the season.

Hansi Flick still could not find room for him once pre-season ended. Barcelona are stacked at right-back, with Eric García, Jules Koundé and Xavi Espart all ahead of him, and the club agreed to let him go permanently.

Real Sociedad saw off competition from several clubs, Borussia Dortmund among them. The German side baulked at the 15 million euros Barcelona wanted, and the deal went to the Basque club instead.

Travelling to San Sebastián on Saturday morning, Fort watched his new side face Espanyol that evening. He is set to compete with Aramburu and Odriozola for the right-back slot, the latter facing a long spell out.

His exit fits a new Barcelona policy for academy players who cannot break into the first team: cash in while keeping a slice of their rights or a buy-back clause. The club have used the formula before, and it is expected to shape the moves of Jofre Torrents, Toni Fernández and Guille Fernández too.