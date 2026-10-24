Barcelona monitoring Juventus star ahead of winter transfer window

Barcelona have started weighing up their options for the winter transfer window, bracing for the exit of left-back Alejandro Balde, whose part in Hansi Flick's plans has shrunk.

The newspaper Sport report that the Catalans have rekindled their interest in Juventus man Andrea Cambiaso.

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona are still keeping tabs on the Italian and could step up their pursuit if any of their full-backs leave in the coming months.

Juventus, the website added, have put Cambiaso's price at around 30 million euros. His contract runs until June 2029.





That detail matters now. Il Messaggero report that Jorge Mendes, Balde's agent, has offered his client's services to Roma.

At 25, Cambiaso ticks plenty of boxes for Barcelona. He is a full-back who covers huge ground up and down both flanks, happy to operate on the right or the left, and he loves bombing forward to join the attack. That versatility would hand Flick a range of defensive options.

Life at Juventus is not exactly rosy for him either. An ankle injury sidelined him for several weeks, and at the start of the season coach Luciano Spalletti turned to Zeki Celik to fill the left-back berth.

Calciomercato also tie Barcelona's possible move for the Italian to speculation over Jules Kounde, who has drawn interest from Bayern Munich.