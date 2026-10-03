Barcelona are keeping tabs on Eduardo Conceição, the Palmeiras jewel and one of Brazilian football's most hotly anticipated talents.

According to Sport, Barça tracked Conceição's displays for Brazil's under-17s at the friendship tournament staged by UEFA in Switzerland.

He shone on the opening day. Brazil tore Canada apart 6-0 and the Palmeiras talent capped it with a superb goal. A 1-3 defeat to Spain followed, before Brazil edged Côte d'Ivoire 2-1.

Deco's sporting department has kept its cards close since the interest first surfaced. The message is simple: yes, he is an enormous talent. Barcelona have made no official move towards a future signing, waiting until he turns 18.

Palmeiras, by contrast, have already acted. They tied him down to his first professional contract, one carrying a 100 million euro release clause. That is a figure to make any European club think twice.

Conceição is still maturing and finding his feet, though some sources flag a relative dip in his development.

Out in Switzerland, pitting him against some of the strongest sides in the world, Barcelona were there to watch at close quarters and gauge the current level of one of the game's brightest prospects.



