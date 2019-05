Barcelona legend Xavi appointed manager of Qatar-based Al Sadd

The World Cup winner has made 86 appearances for the side as a player, but announced his retirement earlier this month

Former midfielder Xavi has been appointed manager of Stars League club Al Sadd.

The 39-year-old has been a player for Al Sadd since 2015, having made 86 appearances for them, after leaving Camp Nou, but announced his retirement earlier this month.

Xavi penned a two-year deal and will become the boss of his former rival, Gabi.

