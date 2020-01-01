'Barca need a coach like Klopp' - Blaugrana presidential candidate reveals talks with Liverpool's manager's representatives

The current Anfield boss has been sounded out for the top job at Camp Nou, which has just been taken up by Ronald Koeman

need a coach like Jurgen Klopp, according to Blaugrana presidential candidate Jordi Farre, who says he has held talks with 's manager's representatives over the role.

Major changes are afoot at Camp Nou in the wake of a humiliating 8-2 defeat to in the on August 14.

It has been suggested that Barca need a restructuring from top to bottom, with head coach Quique Setien and technical director Eric Abidal the first to move on amid a major overhaul in both the dressing room and board room.

Setien was sacked three days after the loss against Bayern, before Abidal resigned from his post a day later, with club legend Ronald Koman passed the managerial reins after stepping down from his position in charge of the national team.

Barca's current president Josep Bartomeu has received much of the blame for the current crisis at Camp Nou, but his tenure will come to an end in the spring of 2021.

A new president will be elected towards the end of next season, and Farre is currently on the list of candidates to replace Bartomeu alongside Victor Font and Lluis Fernandez Ala.

The 44-year-old, who also ran for the presidency in 2015, has already prepared a plan of action for if he is elected next year, with a certain German head coach in charge at Anfield his first choice when it comes to who should be leading the team from the dugout.

Farre says is happy to retain Koeman's services if he proves himself over the next few months, but has also revealed that he has been in contact with Klopp's entourage in recent weeks.

The Spaniard told Diario Sport: "If Koeman works and does well, he would be, of course. Obviously, we have our roadmap and we had already started several conversations with Jurgen Klopp, because it seems to us that Barca need such a coach."

Pressed on whether Koeman is the right appointment for Barca at present, Farre responded: "It is an exceptional moment and Koeman is a good solution considering that he is a legend of Barcelona, ​​a benchmark. Because of his character, I think that was what the club needed now. I wish him the best because the challenge is huge."

He went on to express his belief that the club has been mismanaged at an executive level, while insisting that certain players have been kept on at Camp Nou despite being well past their sell-by dates.

"A lot, because things have been done very badly," Farre added. "Nobody has been able to see that a generational change in the squad was needed.

"On the contrary, players have been renewed without a logical sporting criteria. What should have been done little by little must now be done suddenly and in a more traumatic way."