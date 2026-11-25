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A press report on Wednesday revealed an obstacle that could threaten Moroccan Yassir Zabiri's move to one of the big clubs in the upcoming winter transfer window.

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Zabiri is on loan at Racing Santander from French side Rennes until the end of the season. Any winter exit would therefore need both clubs to agree on whatever offers he receives in January.

According to AS, Racing Santander are completely calm at their El Sardinero headquarters over the situation of 21-year-old Yassir Zabiri. They know the decision rests with them until 30 June.

Last October, the same paper reported that Rennes can't cut the loan short. The deal, which carries no option to buy, has no clause allowing it to be terminated during the winter window.

Zabiri has scored 11 goals in 13 matches without taking a single penalty, and that has made him one of La Liga's rising stars. He's making the most of every chance that comes his way. Only Raphinha and Mbappe have scored more in the league.

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That form has caught everyone's eye. Clubs and agents have started enquiring about signing him, whether through Racing, Rennes or his representatives at Unique Sports.

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Stade Rennes own the Morocco international. They signed him from Famalicão last February for €10 million and have him under contract until 2029.

He barely featured last season, so a summer loan was always on the cards. Marseille and Venezia were among the clubs who made offers, but he chose Racing Santander for their style of play and his passion for Spanish football, which he has followed since childhood as a well-known Barcelona fan.

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Racing Santander know the player intends to finish the season in Santander. He made that commitment last summer.

Only an exorbitant offer from Stade Rennes, one that could shower Racing with millions of dollars, would change those plans. But Racing's top officials, Manolo Higuera and Sebastián Ceria, drew up their plan some time ago. They're determined not to negotiate the departure of players they consider important.

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In 2023/2024, they stood firm against Sevilla over Peque, insisting on his €4 million release clause. They did the same with Íñigo Vicente, Arana and Andrés Martín, and again last summer with Gustavo Puerta and Jorge Salinas.

Barcelona enter the picture

Zabiri's eye-catching numbers haven't escaped the big clubs' attention, with media reports saying Barcelona are following the Moroccan striker's development closely , now that his name has become one of the most prominent in the market for emerging talent.

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Nor does the interest look one-sided. Zabiri clearly admires the Catalan club and dreams of wearing their shirt and playing at Camp Nou one day, which could give any potential negotiations an extra dimension.