Former Barcelona assistant Unzue diagnosed with motor neurone disease

The former Camp Nou goalkeeper and coach vowed to raise awareness of ALS after announcing his diagnosis on Thursday

Former assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue has revealed he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

Unzue announced on Thursday he was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the most widely suffered type of MND, in February.

There is no known cure for ALS, which causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles. Unzue said he wants to raise awareness and funds for research.

"I insist I am coping well, I feel privileged to be able to have lived the life I have and now I feel privileged about what I will be able to do about ALS, which is a disease that anyone can get," Unzue told a news conference at Camp Nou.

"I will try together with the Luzon Foundation to help improve the quality of life. We want to create a series of challenges or events that allow us to raise money for research. Hopefully in the not too distant future we will find a solution."

Unzue represented Barca and as a goalkeeper during his playing days and was assistant to Luis Enrique at Camp Nou from 2014-17, helping the team win two titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and the .

Luis Enrique, now boss, was among those in attendance on Thursday, along with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and several of the first-team squad.

"People have a great capacity to adapt to life," Unzue added. "I have met other sick people who are very much eager to continue living, despite the difficulties, because life is worth it."

After leaving Barca, Unzue spent a season as head coach of , where he previously worked under Enrique, and was most recently in charge of .

Barcelona showed their support for their former player and assistant manager on Twitter, writing: "Juan Carlos, you have all our support and solidarity. Stay strong, coach!"

also released a statement on Thursday in support of the 53-year-old.

"We at Real Madrid C. F. wish to send all of our affection and best wishes to Juan Carlos Unzue," it read. "We will be there for him and his family in the battle against this illness and offer all of our support and strength."