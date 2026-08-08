A fresh battle has broken out between the Roshn League's heavyweights this summer, with Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal going head to head for one of the names arriving from the Spanish top flight. The deal could take decisive turns in the coming days.

According to reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Al-Ahli have contacted Barcelona to ask about signing Spaniard Marc Casadó, the Catalan side's midfielder, who has caught the eye of the Saudi club.

Casadó ranks among Al-Ahli's preferred options to reinforce the back line. The club rate the player as capable of providing exactly what they need, and his versatility across more than one position would hand the team greater tactical flexibility.

Al-Hilal were one of the first Saudi clubs to register their interest before Al-Ahli joined the chase, turning the deal into a direct scrap between the two poles of the Roshn League.

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Al-Ahli are pushing to convince Barcelona to sanction the move, Tavolieri reports. The Saudi club believe they can strike an agreement with Casadó over personal terms, which could hand them an important advantage in the negotiations.









Their interest in the Spaniard fits a wider plan to bolster the ranks with young players capable of developing. Casadó's Barcelona experience makes him a fitting target for the club's project in the phase ahead.

Barcelona hold the final word. But Al-Ahli's arrival in the negotiations, coupled with Al-Hilal's interest, could set off a new race within the Roshn League. Casadó's future is one to watch closely in the days to come.