'Barcelona had only one job at Anfield' - Liverpool's comeback sends Twitter into meltdown

Against all odds, Jurgen Klopp’s men bounced back from a three-goal deficit to advance to the final of the Champions League

's 4-0 comeback win over in Tuesday's Uefa semi-final clash sent Twitter into meltdown as football enthusiasts shared their views of the results.

Coming off a 3-0 loss to the champions at Camp Nou last Wednesday, the Reds overturned the deficit with doubles from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum, which gave them a 4-3 aggregate win at Anfield.

Article continues below

The triumph sealed Liverpool's spot in the final billed for the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, but fans on social media are clearly not pleased with the performance of the Spanish giants in , who have five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in their ranks.

Nobody is talking about the greatest motivation Liverpool got today



"NEVER GIVE UP" sign from salah



He motivated the entire stadium. Proper anfield mentality #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/jBjQb6kNoq — OBONG UCHE 🍚 (@Uc_Wizz) May 7, 2019

Someone said it was Messi Johnson that played for Barça tonight #LIVBAR #Championsleague pic.twitter.com/POboAFKVCH — Syrio Forel (@Ayo_oluwatoosin) May 7, 2019

Oh Liverpool... 😘😘💓💓

People shouting MESSI is the Goat forgot that ANFIELD is the abattoir😂😂😂😂.#LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/PoIrDmY8vE — Fearless (@NutsBurst) May 7, 2019

Tonight just showed that Barcelona are dommed once Lionel Messi leaves. They can sign all the Frenkie De Jongs and Matthijs de Ligt to revamp the squad, but they'd still struggle. #LIVBAR #UCL — Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) May 7, 2019

This is Truly ANFIELD !!! #LIVBAR — IbkSports (@IbkSports) May 7, 2019

Useless Barcelona — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) May 7, 2019

Football is just an incredible sport. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 7, 2019

NEVER GIVE UP ......👏 — Hillal Soudani (@Hillal_Soudani) May 7, 2019

Football na spirit. The beautiful game. We live for nights like this. Forget the club you support. #LIVBAR #UCL #unmissable — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) May 7, 2019

Na so life be .... Barcelona for life still ❤️ ... — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) May 7, 2019

Liverpool 4th goal, if you had played street football the term "asogba" will should sound familiar ... — Babajide Guerrero (@BabajideGuerero) May 7, 2019

Ernesto Valverde deserves the sack now... Same thing happened in Rome.



Barcelona had only one job at Anfield to score an away goal but they failed it #LIVBAR — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) May 7, 2019

"They say it’s Messi Aigbe that played for Barca tonight 😂😂😂😂



You people are badly behaved." — Mighty George (@mightygeorgeng) May 7, 2019