Barcelona tie Gavi down to new contract with €1bn release clause amid Liverpool & Man Utd transfer links

Barcelona star Gavi has signed a new contract that will tie him to the club until 2026, the Camp Nou club confirmed on Wednesday.

Midfielder's previous deal to expire next summer

Gavi has signed a four-year extension

€1bn clause to scare off other clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan side had been trying to convince the 18-year-old midfielder to commit to a new deal for some time, as his previous one was set to expire at the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca have released an official statement confirming that the Spain international's new deal runs for four years and includes a release clause of a massive €1 billion (£866m/$1bn), to make it a nigh impossible job for interested parties such as Liverpool and Manchester United to snap him up.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gavi will sign his new contract in front of the club's fans at Barcelona's stadium on Thursday evening, which will be followed by a speech from the player and president Joan Laporta.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GAVI AND BARCELONA? After going down 2-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, Gavi and Barca will look to bounce back when they host Elche in La Liga on Saturday.