Barcelona director suggests Neymar isn't needed after landing Griezmann

The Spanish champions continue to be heavily linked with the PSG forward, but Eric Abidal is happy with the collection of forwards already at the club

director Eric Abidal has suggested that Neymar is not needed at Camp Nou, with Antoine Griezmann taking their collection of attackers to their desired mark of six.

A €120 million (£108m/$135m) deal has been wrapped up for the World Cup-winning international.

Griezmann joins the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in a fearsome unit of frontmen.

Barca also boast Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom in a star-studded squad.

It could be that sales are sanctioned, with big-money exits being mooted.

Any departures could free up space for Neymar to rejoin the ranks, with the Brazil international eager to retrace his steps to Catalunya from Paris Saint-Germain.

As things stand, no deal has been done and Abidal admits the Blaugrana have no need for another striker.

He told Le Parisien: "We needed six attacking players and, with Griezmann, we have those six. After that, it's the coach who makes the decisions."

Abidal is delighted to have seen a fellow Frenchman join him at Camp Nou, with Griezmann being tipped to bring even more star qulaity to Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Quizzed on why the 28-year-old is such a useful addition, Abidal said: "To start, his talent. We all know this.

“His experience too because he's won a lot of titles. He was a very important player for .

“He can make a difference in the big matches and is capable of playing in various positions. He's still a great goalscorer and Barca need players like him.”

Abidal is not all that bothered about Barca talisman Lionel Messi staying quiet on a deal for Griezmann, adding: "That isn't Messi's role. If he gives his opinion on someone who players for another team, it's disrespectful to his current teammates.

“I believe that's why Leo didn't want to talk about Antoine.”

While one French star has been acquired by Barca, they missed out on another.

Adrien Rabiot had been a top target as he edged towards the exits at , but the 24-year-old midfielder has linked up with Juventus as a free agent.

Abidal added: "He was on our list and decided to sign for .

“We don't know why but it could be for sporting or financial reasons, I don't know.”