Barcelona director Amor backs Valverde despite Supercopa exit

The Catalan coach is under increasing pressure with his latest defeat set to add fuel to the fire

Guillermo Amor played down suggestions Ernesto Valverde was close to being sacked after Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana loss to Atletico Madrid .

Barca conceded twice in the final nine minutes in a 3-2 semi-final defeat to Atletico in on Thursday.

While they are top of , Barca have won just one of their past five games, a period which has included three draws to reportedly put the pressure on Valverde once more.

However, Amor – the club's director of institutional and sporting relations – played down talk Valverde was close to being sacked.

"It has bothered us a lot to lose. We continue, this is very long," Amor told Movistar+ post-match.

"There are many and very important [games]. Of this you say about Valverde, there is nothing."

After Koke's 46th-minute opener, Barca claimed the lead thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

However, Alvaro Morata's penalty brought Atletico level before Angel Correa scored the winner just four minutes from the end.



Amor lamented the final result, with Messi and Gerard Pique both having goals disallowed by VAR for handball and a marginal offside decision.

"When you have played football, you know that these things can happen, especially in important games with strong teams," he said.

"What you think is won, you can lose. In the summary of the game, I think we have dominated the first half.

"They advance and the two goals that were annulled indicate that we were close and we were superior."

Valverde conceded after the match that increased talk around his future at Barcelona is now inevitable .

Messi, meanwhile, was left livid at how the Catalans squandered their control of the game with "childish mistakes" late in the match.

now have over a week to recover from the loss before they tackle Granada in La Liga on January 19.

Valverde's side remain top of the Spanish top-flight, level on points with , but ahead on goal difference.

The Catalans have won just one of their last four La Liga matches, most recently drawing 2-2 with to kick-off 2020 in shaky fashion.