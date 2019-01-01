Barcelona confirm Messi is fit for Champions League opener against Dortmund

The Argentine is in line for his first appearance of the 2019-20 campaign after making a full recovery from a calf injury suffered in August

Lionel Messi has been declared fit ahead of 's clash at on Tuesday night.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been out of action since sustaining a calf injury in pre-season, following his return to Camp Nou from the Copa America with .

He was expected back on August 25 when Barcelona faced at Camp Nou, but his scar reopened which extended his time away from the pitch for a couple of extra weeks.

The 32-year-old returned to full training on Monday morning and has been included in Ernesto Valverde's 22-man squad for the trip to Westfalenstadion.

Messi will travel to with his team-mates later on Monday, as Barca prepare to open their latest Champions League campaign.

The Spanish champions have been drawn in Group F, alongside Dortmund, and Slavia Prague.

Messi has not featured for Barca since a final defeat against on May 25, with Valverde having to make do without a prized asset at the start of the season .

The Blaugrana are fifth in after four matches, posting wins over Betis and Valencia while also suffering an opening day defeat against and drawing with Osasuna.

Second-choice goalkeeper Neto has also been included in Valverde's latest squad after a spell on the sidelines with a hand injury.

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati made the final cut after scoring his first goal at Camp Nou on Saturday .

The 16-year-old grabbed a goal and an assist on his maiden start for the club against Valencia, after becoming the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history with his strike at Osasuna last month.

Barcelona will be hoping they can improve on last season's semi-final showing in the Champions League, which saw eventual winners spring a stunning second-leg comeback at Anfield.

Before the start of their latest campaign, Messi pledged Valverde's men will "fight for everything again" , insisting he had no regrets over how things turned out last term.