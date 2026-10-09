Barcelona are clinging to their hopes of developing Ismael Ziani Lopez, a 16-year-old striker of exceptional talent. Repeated injuries have denied him any continuity and stunted his development over recent seasons. His biggest challenge now is simple: rebuild his fitness and prove himself on the pitch.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Ziani was born in Granollers to a Moroccan father and a Catalan mother, and ranks among the most promising talents in the out-and-out striker role. He already represents Morocco's youth national teams, and Barcelona hope he can rediscover his form and become an influential figure in their youth attack.

A string of injuries to the knee and fibula has restricted him to just 39 matches since he joined the Infantil B team in the 2022-2023 season. Not once has he completed a campaign free of physical problems. The club have not lost faith despite those setbacks, and they are easing him back gradually to guard against fresh injuries.

Ziani opened this season with the Juvenil B team in promising fashion, scoring the winning goal on the opening round. Morocco's under-17 national team then came calling, a step that strengthens his hopes of competing for a place in the squad for the World Cup at that level, set for Qatar between 19 November and 13 December.

The current plan is to hand him gradual minutes with the Juvenil A team, helping him regain match rhythm and reach peak fitness. Coaching staff at both Barcelona and the Moroccan national team know they must handle his long injury history with care.

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Height, physical strength, intelligent movement and a knack for finishing off attacks all set the young striker apart. Those qualities mark him out as a promising striker project within the Catalan club.

With his seventeenth birthday falling on the first of November, Barcelona hope the coming months will finally give him the physical stability he has lacked, so he can turn that huge talent into reality on the pitch.