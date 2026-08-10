Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain agree on the price of the Ferran Torres deal

Ferran Torres is closing in on a move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, with the deal now in its final stages and an official announcement expected in the coming days.

The Spanish forward has already agreed personal terms with the French club, according to reports, clearing the path for his exit from Barcelona and a fresh chapter in Ligue 1 next season. Only the agreement between the two clubs remains to be finalised, and that too is close to being wrapped up.

Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, and Luis Campos, his PSG counterpart, have thrashed out the terms over several days of intensive talks aimed at settling on a final formula for the transfer.

Round after round of negotiation has brought the two parties within touching distance of an agreement. Only a few details and the official paperwork now stand in the way.

PSG are putting the finishing touches to their official offer after days of intensive discussions between officials at both clubs. The deal is expected to be worth around 50 million euros, the figure Deco and Campos landed on during their talks.

Campos is now preparing to submit the final offer to Barcelona, after which the two clubs will complete the procedures needed to formalise the agreement, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Ferran prepares to leave Barcelona

Little suggests the deal will drag on. The current plan points to the final offer arriving within hours, which could speed the player's switch to Paris.

Barcelona, for their part, do not want the negotiations to unsettle the squad, especially with Ferran now so close to the exit. His involvement in first-team training under Hansi Flick is expected to become clear in the coming hours.

Initially the player was not expected to leave before Monday, but the plan has shifted. His arrival in Paris now looks likely tomorrow, or Wednesday at the latest, meaning his departure could come before he returns to normal training with Flick's side.

An awaited decision regarding Flick's training

Should the talks reach an advanced stage and an announcement draw near, Ferran Torres may ask to sit out first-team training while he waits for the move to be completed.

That decision, though, will not be settled before tomorrow. Some procedures between the two clubs still need completing before a final position is taken on the player's situation for the period ahead.

Barcelona appear reluctant to complicate matters, especially with everyone now aware that Ferran Torres is Paris-bound.

Paris Saint-Germain awaits resolution

PSG, meanwhile, continue to push to get the deal done as quickly as possible. Having agreed terms with the player, they now need only Barcelona's final approval and the completion of the financial and administrative details.

The Deco-Campos negotiations are progressing in a positive atmosphere, and there are no signs of any major obstacle that could scupper the deal.

Minor details over the final offer and the transfer mechanism could take a little time to resolve, but the direction is clear. Ferran Torres is now very close to leaving Barcelona for the French capital.

Barcelona respects Ferran Torres's wish

Barcelona look ready to respect the forward's desire for a new challenge at PSG, especially after the player himself struck an agreement with the French club over his move.

The deal is therefore heading for resolution within hours or days. All eyes are on Luis Campos to finalise the official offer before the two clubs enter the final procedures.

With the agreement nearing its conclusion, the question is no longer whether Ferran Torres can move to PSG, but when the transfer will be announced. A deal that could be closed at around 50 million euros.