Barcelona and Paris finalise the agreement: full details of the Ferran Torres deal

Paris Saint-Germain have struck a preliminary agreement with Barcelona for Ferran Torres, the Spain forward the French club have targeted this summer.

The past few hours brought frantic negotiations between Paris and Barcelona. Offers, counter-offers and haggling over the fine details followed, until the two sides reached an understanding that has effectively sealed the deal, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

The official announcement will be delayed a few hours longer than expected, yet Ferran Torres will become a Paris Saint-Germain player before the end of the week.

According to the newspaper, the Parisian club knew full well that Barcelona would hold firm to the end on their demand for a fixed sum of 50 million euros.

The biggest sticking point was the add-on clauses and the difficulty of pinning them into the final overall figure. Sources close to Paris Saint-Germain told the Catalan newspaper that the deal will be worth a base of 50 million euros, plus 5 million euros in variables.

Barcelona flatly rejected Paris Saint-Germain's opening offer of 40 million euros (plus a further 10 million euros) on Monday. From that moment, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi authorised an improved bid, aware that hitting the 50 million euro mark was essential to getting the deal done.

At Paris Saint-Germain, the newspaper added, Ferran will be guaranteed a place in a system that suits him perfectly, under a coach in Luis Enrique who has always believed in him.

Neither sporting director Deco nor head coach Hansi Flick gave the Spaniard the backing he had hoped for. Luis Enrique made the first move instead, ringing him personally and spelling out the role he would play in a side built around rotation.

Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia and Doué are the attacking trio who make the difference, no question. But with "Lucho" running the show, new forwards are guaranteed their chance.

Wednesday's European Super Cup against Aston Villa forced the French club's senior figures to travel to Salzburg. It did not stop the deal from being completed.

Far from hindering the talks, the trip proved no obstacle at all. The two parties have already agreed to turn their verbal understanding into a signed contract.

Barcelona sporting director Deco and his Paris counterpart Luis Campos have thrashed out every detail. All that remains is to draw up the contracts and dodge any late hitches, the kind of loose ends that can throw up unexpected problems.

Ferran Torres, for his part, had no wish to rush things. He is expected to visit the "Ciutat Esportiva" on Wednesday to say goodbye to the team-mates he has spent recent years alongside. Everyone at the club knows his exit is now a matter of hours, with the world champion returning to collect his belongings before heading to Paris.

Reports from France, carried by the Catalan newspaper, say Ferran Torres will land a first-class contract to match Paris Saint-Germain's biggest stars, running across five seasons.

Everyone comes out happy: the player, his new coach Luis Enrique, and Barcelona, who bank 50 million euros to help meet future financial obligations. Clearing space in the wage bill through Ferran's departure only sweetens the deal further.