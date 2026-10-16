Barcelona have been scoring for fun under Hansi Flick, but Saturday's visit of Real Betis comes with a statistic that should give the German pause. Their head-to-head history in La Liga marks this out as one of the fixtures where he has struggled most to get over the line, turning tomorrow's game into a different kind of test for the Catalan boss.

Figures from statistics network "Opta" put Betis among the teams Flick has yet to dominate in La Liga, his record against them matching his numbers against three other opponents. Manuel Pellegrini, meanwhile, arrives with a strikingly grim record of his own against Barcelona.

Four La Liga meetings with Betis have brought Flick two wins and two draws. He hasn't lost to them. But a win rate of just 50% is the lowest he has managed against any side in La Liga since taking charge at Barca.

Real Sociedad, Leganes and Las Palmas have held him to the same rate, according to "Opta" data.

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Pellegrini's numbers make for far grimmer reading. He has lost 21 of his 30 La Liga encounters with the Catalans, winning five and drawing four.

"Opta" point out that the Chilean sits level with the coaches who have taken the most beatings from a single opponent in the competition's history. Jose Luis Mendilibar has also lost 21 against Barcelona, while Joaquin Caparros has shipped the same number against Real Madrid.



