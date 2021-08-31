Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in talks over Griezmann return to Rojiblancos

The France star could be set to return to the Spanish capital two years after leaving for the Catalan giants

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in talks over a sensational return to Atletico for Antoine Griezmann, sources have confirmed to Goal.

The two sides are discussiing a move that would see Griezmann depart Barcelona and sign for Atletico on loan with a mandatory purchase option.

Atletico have been exploring the move as they consider allowing Chelsea-linked Saul Niguez to depart the club.

The state of negotiations

As Tuesday's transfer deadline grows closer, Barca and Atletico are locked in talks over a complex potential deal for Griezmann.

The Liga champions are studying their finances to see if they can afford a deal for Greizmann, who starred for the club for five seasons before moving to Barca in 2019.

Currently no Atletico player is included in the talks as a potential makeweight, as Atletico eye a loan move that would include a mandatory purchase option.

Saul future in limbo

Atletico are considering Griezmann as a possible option to take the place of Saul Niguez, who continues to be linked with a move away.

Saul has been heavily linked with Chelsea, though talks with the Blues appeared to stall earlier on Tuesday.

Atletico continued to demand £34 million (€40m) for the 26-year-old.

More to follow...