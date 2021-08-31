Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in talks over Griezmann return to Rojiblancos
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in talks over a sensational return to Atletico for Antoine Griezmann, sources have confirmed to Goal.
The two sides are discussiing a move that would see Griezmann depart Barcelona and sign for Atletico on loan with a mandatory purchase option.
Atletico have been exploring the move as they consider allowing Chelsea-linked Saul Niguez to depart the club.
The state of negotiations
As Tuesday's transfer deadline grows closer, Barca and Atletico are locked in talks over a complex potential deal for Griezmann.
The Liga champions are studying their finances to see if they can afford a deal for Greizmann, who starred for the club for five seasons before moving to Barca in 2019.
Currently no Atletico player is included in the talks as a potential makeweight, as Atletico eye a loan move that would include a mandatory purchase option.
Saul future in limbo
Atletico are considering Griezmann as a possible option to take the place of Saul Niguez, who continues to be linked with a move away.
Saul has been heavily linked with Chelsea, though talks with the Blues appeared to stall earlier on Tuesday.
Atletico continued to demand £34 million (€40m) for the 26-year-old.
More to follow...