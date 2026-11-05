Cesc Fabregas has turned Como from Italian also-rans into European contenders in just two years. The 39-year-old Spaniard led them to fourth place in Serie A and a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Their European campaign has caught the eye too. A 4-1 win over Manchester United was followed by a 9-1 demolition away at Lens, leaving Como fourth in the Champions League standings and closing in on the knockout rounds.

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Fabregas started out at Como in July 2023 as coach of the under-19 team. He stepped up to the first team on a temporary basis four months later, worked as assistant to Osian Roberts and helped drive the club's promotion to the top flight, before taking the job permanently in July 2024.

A tenth-place finish marked their first Serie A season. Fourth place came the following campaign, and that surge put the Spaniard firmly on the radar of Europe's biggest clubs.

Barcelona loom as one possible destination, given his roots at the La Masia academy. His name could be put forward to succeed Hansi Flick, should the German's spell falter, according to the British newspaper "The Sun".

Two of his former clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea, could also turn to him if a vacancy opens up. He reportedly turned down an offer from Inter Milan last summer.

Prising Fabregas away from Como won't be straightforward. He isn't just the manager. He also owns a minority stake in the club, having joined as a player back in 2022.