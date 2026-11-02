Paris Saint-Germain are on high alert over the contract situation of one of their brightest young talents, with a report on Monday warning they could lose him in the coming months.
According to the newspaper "AS", right-back David Boly is one of the most exciting prospects coming through the PSG academy. He is just 17. His contract expires in 2027, he has yet to sign a professional deal, and the club have tabled a very tempting financial offer to tie him down.
Boly, though, is said to have one condition: he wants more playing time in Ligue 1.
Luis Enrique has spoken about his young star and called for patience. "He trains with us daily, and he has become more comfortable... The time has come to give him a chance to play. He has shown remarkable progress."
Offers from other European clubs are now landing on the table, and that has the Parisians rattled.
Barcelona, according to earlier reports, are watching the situation closely. They hope to snatch the youngster and settle a score with the French club, who signed Barca talent Drew Fernandez last summer.