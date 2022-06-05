Barca-linked Raphinha addresses potential transfer away from Leeds

The Brazil international emerged on the Blaugrana's radar after another stellar individual campaign at Elland Road

Raphinha has addressed the possibility of a transfer away from Leeds as he continues to be strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.

GOAL reported that Raphinha had agreed personal terms with Barca in May, three months after snubbing talks over a new contract at Elland Road.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires in 2024 and it has been reported that Leeds will let him go if they receive an offer in the region of £47 million ($59m).

What has Raphinha said about his future?

It remains to be seen whether or not cash-strapped Barca will be able to meet that asking price, but talks between the two clubs are reportedly ongoing.

Raphinha is currently away on international duty with Brazil, but has claimed that his future at club level is now out of his hands.

Pressed on where his focus lies in the present, the winger has told reporters: "The next game, against Japan.

"Then I go on vacation. I have a contract with Leeds until 2024, my future is in the hands of Deco (his agent) and Leeds, I have my mind on the national team, on the game and also on my vacation - we need a vacation.

"I have a contract with Leeds and this issue is resolved by my manager. When something is right, he sends [it to] me."

Raphinha's World Cup ambition

Raphinha picked up his eighth international cap in a 5-1 friendly win over South Korea last week and will be in line to retain a spot in Tite's starting XI against Japan on Monday.

The Leeds star, who hit 11 goals through 35 Premier League appearances in 2021-22, admits that a final decision on his next move will be influenced by where he is more likely to play regularly ahead of the World Cup - which kicks off in Qatar in November.

"If I say that it doesn't matter, I would be lying," said Raphinha.

"Knowing that there are less than six months left for the Cup, you have to be active in the clubs, that weighs on the decision, but I trust my potential.

"If it's to stay or leave, I'll do my best, look for my space and I'll try to be well for the World Cup."

