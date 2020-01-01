Banyana Banyana striker Fulutudilu inspires Aland United to maiden Finnish Women's Cup triumph

The South African put up a fine display in front of goal to help her side edge rivals TiPS to their first-ever Cup title on Sunday

Ode Fulutudilu made history with Aland United as her side won the Finnish Women's Cup title for the first time following a 2-1 final victory over TiPS at Myyrmaki Stadium on Sunday.

The international joined the Wiklof Holding Arena outfit in January months after leaving Spanish side Malaga in 2019 and has continued to impress, with 5 goals in 13 games.

Samuel Fagerholm's team reached their second successive final following a 4-3 semi-final win on penalties after a 2-2 draw over KUPS and aimed to avoid a back to back title final defeat.

More teams

Manager Fagerholm offered Banyana Banyana star a starting role following her impactful appearance in 3-1 victory over PK-35 Helsinki, scoring the second goal of the match for her club.

Aland started their quest for title on a high as Anni Miettunen delivered a perfect cross for Pille Raadik to head them in front in the 19th minute of the encounter.

This time, Fulutudilu provided a superb free kick for Miettunen to double the advantage for Aland in the 33rd minute.

TiPS, however were reduced to 10 from three minutes after the restart but pulled one back when Tiia Peltonen scored from a rebound after goalkeeper Anna Tamminen saved Jenna Topra's effort.

Despite TiPS's late fightback in the second half, Aland United held on to secure their first Cup title in front of 525 people in Dickursby.

Article continues below

The victory ends Aland's wait for domestic silverware since 2013 when they last won the Finnish Naisten Liiga title.

Following the Cup success, Aland will continue their quest for a domestic double for the first time in their history as they top the Finnish log with 34 points from 17 matches.

They would aim to maintain their momentum against PK-35 Vantaa in their next fixture on October 17.