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In a rare scene that football fans are not used to seeing, Barcelona star Raphinha sat side by side with his Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti in the stands of the National Stadium in Singapore to watch the friendly between Singapore and Brazil, after the referee had sent them both off in the previous match against Japan.

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Brazil won the friendly 4-0, but the real story was in the stands. The image of Raphinha and Ancelotti sitting together stole the spotlight, a moment that put captain and coach side by side off the pitch for the first time.

Both were sent off against Japan last Saturday. They had protested the winner Japan scored in the 91st minute, which sealed a 3-2 victory.

The Barcelona forward had already come off in the 71st minute. As captain, though, he'd had several verbal exchanges with the referee on the pitch, and he then exploded on the bench, convinced there had been a foul before the goal. Out came the red card, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

Raphinha apologised for the red card, then told the Brazilian Football Confederation he would stay with his international teammates rather than return to Barcelona, even though FIFA regulations impose a one-match suspension in friendlies too. The gesture impressed everyone.

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Ancelotti publicly praised the gesture from "one of our leaders" and made clear how much he valued it. His words came amid debate in Brazil over Raphinha's request to have his playing time managed to avoid injuries.

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That praise closed the door on the debate over the player's stance. It also confirmed that the bond between the Italian coach and his captain is extremely strong, and that Raphinha has become one of the cornerstones of the Brazil project.

Barcelona expect him back between Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for Sunday's 2pm clash with Villarreal, an important La Liga fixture.

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On the pitch, Brazil put on a strong display against Singapore. They had the game wrapped up early, and their young stars shone.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 9th minute from Bruno Guimarães' pass. He doubled the lead in the 15th minute, set up by Endrick, and completed his hat-trick in the 21st minute from an Estêvão Willian pass.

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Endrick then got on the scoresheet himself in the 31st minute, with Estêvão Willian again the provider, and Brazil led 4-0 at half-time.

Singapore tried to cut the deficit in the second half. Muhammad Safuwan Baharudin had a chance in the 45th minute, but the score didn't change.

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Comfortable as the win was, all eyes stayed on the stands. Raphinha and Ancelotti sitting together sent a clear message: suspension hasn't dented the team spirit, and Brazil are moving steadily towards restoring their prestige before the major challenges ahead. Barcelona, meanwhile, want their star back quickly to lead the side against Villarreal.