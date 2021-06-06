'Bangladesh can catch India off guard,' says Jamie Day

The Bangladesh coach is hopeful of giving India a surprise...

Jamie Day is hopeful of Bangladesh picking their first three points when they face India in Group E of the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers on Monday.

Bangladesh resumed their qualifiers in Qatar on Thursday with a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan. It was just the second point for Day's side in the group after India held them to a 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium back in October 2019.

What did Jamie Day say?

"I think we showed in that game (against India), that if we perform to our maximum, then we can get a (positive) result. So yeah, we take a lot of positives from that game. We're hoping that we perform exceptionally well against India.

"We're really sticking with what we need to do. In football, you always got a chance. We need to give ourselves the best possible chance of getting a (positive) result by giving playing well. We were close to getting three points in Kolkata. So if we can perform well, we have a chance of getting three points (on Monday)," the coach reflected.

'India are ranked higher'

Bangladesh are ranked 184th in the world in the latest FIFA Rankings released in May 2021 compared to India (105) who lost to Qatar (58) by only a solitary goal despite playing with 10 men on Thursday.

"We are really looking forward to tomorrow's game. Tomorrow night is going to be an extremely tough game. India is a very good team. They are highly ranked as compared to Bangladesh but we have confidence that the boys can perform well.

"We showed a lot of character to get back into the game (against Afghanistan). I think India need points to get automatic qualification to the Asian Cup. So I think it's going to be an exciting game with both sides trying to win the game.

"Hopefully, we can catch them when they make a mistake. We're looking to get points. We're not going in the game expecting to get beaten. We believe that we can catch them off guard if we perform well and get one or three points. We know that we have to play extremely well to get three points," the Bangladesh coach signed out.



