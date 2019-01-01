Ban for Pogba and De Ligt agent Raiola extended to 'worldwide effect' by FIFA

The agent's initial ban, issued by the Italian Football Association (FIGC), has been given global status by the world governing body

One day after receiving a three-month suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC), agent Mino Raiola has had his ban extended to "a worldwide effect" by FIFA.

Raiola, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, was given a three-month suspension on Wednesday by the FIGC, although it did not provide any specific reasoning.

The 51-year-old Raiola moved to reassure his clients that potential business in the coming transfer window would not be affected as the ban was restricted to Italian territory, while he made it clear he would contest the FIGC's decision.

But FIFA announced on Friday that it has extended the suspension to a global scale and like the FIGC, did not provide an explanation for the extension of the ban.

"The Chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has today decided to extend the sanctions imposed by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) on the intermediaries Carmine and Vincenzo Raiola to have worldwide effect. Carmine Raiola is suspended for a period of three months and Vincenzo Raiola for a period of two months," FIFA said.

"The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was notified today and takes immediate effect."

Raiola, one of the world's most high-profile and influential agents, claimed via Twitter on Thursday that the FIGC's sanction was "a sentence dominated by political willing, without taking into the right consideration of law."

He added that it was "a sentence based on false grounds and lies".

The latest news could have repercussions for any of Raiola's big-name clients who had been relying on him to broker moves before next season.

captain De Light has been tipped to follow team-mate Frenkie de Jong and join , with the Eredivisie club's director Edwin van der Sar conceding a move to La Liga or the Premier league is in the cards for the teenage defender.

star Pogba has been heavily linked with for many months, with other reports suggesting remain interested in bringing back the international.