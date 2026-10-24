Luis de la Fuente has emerged as the frontrunner to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or for the world's best coach, with his achievements at the helm of "La Roja" pushing the Spain boss to the top of the race.

Four other heavyweights stand in his way: Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Enrique, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa's Unai Emery and Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Spain coach leads Luis Enrique and the rest of the field going into the ceremony, which takes place the day after tomorrow, Monday, in London.

The World Cup is the secret word

One factor towers above the rest. De la Fuente drove Spain to World Cup glory, beating Argentina 1-0 in the final on 19 July.

Next matches CZE UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ESP

Spain's run through the tournament was remarkable. They finished unbeaten and conceded just a single goal, proving they could marry defensive steel with a ruthless edge in the biggest matches.

That body of work hands de la Fuente a clear edge in the race. He built a side that was competitive and stable, holding its level from first whistle to the final step of the podium.

A prominent Spanish presence at the London ceremony

Rafael Louzán, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, is set to join de la Fuente in London, along with a sizeable delegation of federation officials, on a night that promises a strong Spanish showing among the nominees.

Two more factors bolster his case. Spain top FIFA's world rankings and ride a run of 43 consecutive official matches without defeat.