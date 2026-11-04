According to Sport Bild, the English striker secured a clause when he first signed his contract in the summer of 2023 requiring the German record champions to pay him a bonus of more than one million euros if he won football's most important individual award.

Kane edged out Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe by the narrowest of margins at the ceremony in late October. Barcelona's Lamine Yamal finished third. Former club Tottenham Hotspur, by contrast, receive no additional payment. According to reports, the clubs made no such agreement, although it would not be unusual for a transfer of this magnitude.

Alongside the Ballon d'Or clause, Kane receives further bonuses for particular achievements, according to the report, though it did not specify the amounts. He reportedly earns payments for finishing as the Bundesliga's top scorer, as he has every year since his move, for being the Champions League's top scorer (in the 2023/24 season) and for winning the Golden Shoe, awarded to the player with the most goals in Europe. The 33-year-old has already won the trophy twice, most recently for his 61 goals last season. Before him, only Gerd Müller and Robert Lewandowski had won the award more than once while playing for the Munich club.

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What will happen to the Ballon d'Or? Harry Kane reveals his plan

Bayern celebrated the Golden Shoe presentation shortly before the Ballon d'Or gala and broadcast the event internationally so that all 100 sports journalists eligible to vote for the award would see it. It worked.

"I have a trophy room in my house, where it is at the moment," Kane told Sport Bild and revealed: "I will talk to the club about whether we want to put the Ballon d'Or in the Bayern museum. I think that's where it belongs. That way, the fans can see it too."

Kane is also on the verge of extending his Bayern contract, which expires in the summer. "I would say it's a matter of days," he said at the press conference before the Champions League match away to Atletico in Madrid. The new deal is expected to run until 2029.