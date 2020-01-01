‘Bale won’t be found wanting for golf courses in Newcastle!’ – Clark feels deal could be done for Real Madrid star

The former Magpies midfielder accepts that “elite” players will want European football, but a Welsh forward could be the man to open doors on Tyneside

Gareth Bale could be the “elite” addition to get a transfer ball rolling at Newcastle, says Lee Clark, with the superstar told he “won’t be found wanting for golf courses” on Tyneside.

The international has seen a shock switch to St James’ Park mooted as the Magpies wait on a proposed £300 million ($380m) takeover to be pushed through.

If new owners are brought on board, then considerable funds are expected to be made available in upcoming transfer windows for squad rebuilding.

The appeal of adding Bale to the ranks is obvious, as a four-time winner and proven Premier League performer from a previous stint in the English top flight at Tottenham.

Clark believes an ambitious swoop could be pulled off if Bale buys into Newcastle’s vision, although a lack of European football may prove problematic in any immediate talks.

The Magpies may, however, soon find themselves in a position to put a lucrative contract on the table, while they can also offer a golf fanatic plenty of local courses on which to improve his game.

Former Newcastle midfielder Clark told Express Sport of a player who has faced criticism for his interests away from football during a topsy-turvy spell in : "The elite footballers want to be playing in the top competitions and Newcastle aren't in the position at the moment to offer players Champions League football.

"So you might have to go for a certain level of player to get to the next level. Then when you get into the Champions League you can start pushing for the elite players.

"When you are a player at the top clubs all of them can offer the same financial packages.

"But elite players want to be playing in Europe all the time. You might get one or two exceptions who will come earlier than expected and want to be part of the Newcastle project and if they buy into it, other players will see that and it might attract them.

"I think Gareth Bale, he's from Britain and he knows the Premier League very well, he'd be the superstar name and financially Newcastle could match anything he's looking for close to his Madrid financial package.

"He could be the one that would buy into a project like taking Newcastle from where they are to the elite of European football again.

"And he won't be found wanting for golf courses, and there will be lots of people willing to play with him as well."