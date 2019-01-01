'Bale will not leave Real Madrid on loan' - Agent shuts down talk of 'makeshift' deal

The Wales international is considered to be "one of the best players on the planet" and will only be on the move if a suitable offer presents itself

Gareth Bale’s agent has reiterated that the international will not be leaving on loan, despite speculation building regarding an imminent move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jonathan Barnett has told Sky Sports: “There will be no makeshift deals to get him out of the club.

“Gareth is one of the best players on the planet. I can guarantee you he will not be going on loan to any club.”

More to follow…