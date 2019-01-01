'Bale is 100 per cent committed to Real Madrid', insists player's agent

Zinedine Zidane questioned the Welshman's focus on Sunday, but Jonathan Barnett claims nothing has changed

Gareth Bale's agent insists the international is "100 per cent" committed to despite Zinedine Zidane's comments after the defeat to .

Bale has repeatedly been the subject of speculation since he suggested he wished to leave Madrid at the end of last season, having played a starring role in a third consecutive title win.

The Wales winger played the full 90 minutes as his side lost 1-0 at Rayo on Sunday, but Zidane later told the media that he was unsure if Bale was focused.

Responding on Monday, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett was adamant that the former man remains keen to end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Gareth is 100 per cent committed to Real Madrid," Barnett told BBC Wales Sport. "Nothing has changed."

Bale has made 29 appearances in this term, starting 21 matches, and has scored eight league goals.

Barnett has been keen to stress the Welshman's commitment to Real throughout the speculation this term, saying earlier this month Bale was not thinking about going back to the Premier League and insisting he was happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But reappointed Real boss Zidane has been less clear on Bale's situation, admitting a decision on the player's future will be made this summer before his latest remarks on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has been linked with as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad in his first transfer window as permanent manager.

If Real do look to offload the former Tottenham man this summer, they could potentially send him out on a long-term loan deal, similar to their lending of James Rodriguez to for two years.

Should he move on a permanent transfer, the Blancos would likely be looking for a huge fee having signed Bale for €100 million (£86m/$112m) in 2013. The fee was a world record at the time.