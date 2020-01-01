Bala Devi: My aim is play and prove my worth in Europe

Bala Devi is at Rangers on an 18-month deal...

After scoring a whopping 26 goals in seven games for Manipur Police in the Indian Women's League 2019. it took only a few months for Bala Devi to earn a contract at Scottish club .

The 30-year-old, who is a two-time All Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year, recently made her debut for Rangers following several months without action due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For a player who played for Eastern Union, KRYPHSA and Manipur Police in the Indian Women's League which barely lasts for two months, the Scottish league was a welcome change.

More teams

"It's a wonderful opportunity for me as I am not only enjoying my time here in the professional set up but also learning every day," Bala Devi told Goal. "The setup is so professional, it is a full-time women's team with many international players. The coaching staff and management are top class and so are the facilities."

As one of the first names on everyone's lips currently when talking about women's football in , the three-time SAFF Championship winner knows the importance of playing regularly throughout the year to help the development of women footballers.

"It (Scottish league) is a full-time league, there are about 30 matches in the season including League and Cup matches. We also play friendly matches in between. We are fortunate that it is a home-and-away system and to play regular matches for 8-9 months in a year is the only way forward for professional women's football," she said.

After becoming the first woman footballer to sign a professional contract for a club outside India, Bala, who can be a role model for a lot young aspiring footballers in India, has already set her next objective.

"For the next year, (my target) is to do well at Rangers and prove my worth in Europe as well. My dream is to stay and play in Europe and hope that more (chances) follow. In 2022, I am looking forward to the AFC on home soil for the national team."

Following AIFF's suggestion that all Indian clubs can contribute to women's football by launching a women's team, the Rangers striker has expressed a similar sentiment.

"I would be happy if we could have a full-time women's football (league) in India. I hope the ISL clubs will invest in women's football as well so that it can grow more in the future. We have to have a full-time league for this."

The next IWL tournament is set to take place in May next year. While that also is set to be a one-month affair, Bala Devi is hopeful that things will improve soon.

