Bakambu scores as Beijing Guoan demolish Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

The DR Congo international registered his name on the scoresheet to help the Imperial Guards return to winning ways

Cedric Bakambu found the back of the net as Beijing Guoan demolished Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 4-0 in Monday’s Chinese Super League Group B game.

The 27-year-old has been in terrific form for the Imperial Guards in the 2020-21 campaign and delivered another spectacular performance at Kunshan Sports Center.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international was afforded his 12th league start of the season, pairing Yuning Zhang in attack.

Bakambu wasted no time to announce himself, finding the back of the net in the fourth minute but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled his effort out for offside.

Fernando, however, opened the scoring for Bruno Genesio’s men in the 17th minute of the encounter after he was set up by Zhang.

Bakambu then made up for his earlier effort being ruled out, scoring in the 28th minute after receiving a timely assist from Zhang.

Fernando made it three for Beijing Guoan with a fine effort from outside the box before Dun Ba sealed the victory after pouncing on a loose ball.

Bakambu, who featured for 70 minutes before making way for Guobo Liu, made 16 touches and had a 77% successful pass rate.

The forward has now scored 11 goals in 14 Super League appearances this season to help his side maintain second spot on the table with 28 points.

Bakambu will hope to continue his impressive form in front of goal when Beijing Guoan take on Seoul in an AFC game on November 21.

The striker has been with the Imperial Guards since February 2018 when he teamed up with the side from Spanish club .

The centre-forward has also previously featured for French side Sochaux and Turkish club Bursaspor before he joined the Yellow Submarine.

He has made 29 appearances for the African country, scoring 13 goals and was part of the team at the 2019 in .

The 27-year-old attacker will be expected to play a prominent role for his side in their Afcon qualifying games.