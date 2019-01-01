Bafana Bafana winger Keagan Dolly ruled out of Afcon 2019 tournament with injury

Dolly suffered a groin injury on the eve of Bafana Bafana's Cosafa Cup clash with Botswana, and he has now been ruled out of the Afcon finals in Egypt

Almost all of the Bafana Bafana players called up to prepare for the 2019 (Afcon) in have reported for camp and got down to business at Steyn City School on Monday, 3 June 2019.

Coach Stuart Baxter with his assistants Molefi Ntseki and Andre Arendse took the boys through a rigorous one and half hours training session in sweltering heat and on Tuesday, will up the ante as they will have two training sessions – one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

Player liaison, Mark Fish, was also in attendance giving his advice which coach Baxter said will come in handy for the entire squad.

Bafana Bafana are Group D, together with , , and Namibia. They kick off their Afcon campaign with a match against Ivory Coast on 24 June, followed by the match against Namibia on 28 June and they wrap up their group matches with a titanic match against Morocco on 1 July. All their matches are in Cairo.

In between training sessions, players will undergo mandatory Pre Competition Medical Assessment (PCMA) for the Afcon tournament. The PCMA includes checking the bloods, ECG, Echocardiogram and Muskoloskeletal Examination.

Team Doctor, Dr Thulani Ngwenya said the processes of PCMA will be done in stages until all players have been medically examined.

Meanwhile, Dr Ngwenya officially confirmed that Keagan Dolly will not take part in the upcoming Afcon tournament after the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans revealed that the dynamic midfielder has aggravated his niggling groin injury.

“He is completely out of the Afcon. There is no chance that his groin injury will recover in time,” said Dr Ngwenya.

Dolly's Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on June 21 in .

will begin their Afcon campaign against Cote d'Ivoire in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and Morocco as they look to reach the knockout stages.