Criticism of Julián Álvarez poured in from every direction after the defeat to Barcelona. Then a voice emerged from inside the Atlético Madrid dressing room to defend the Argentine star.

Álex Baena did not hesitate. What is being said about his teammate is unfair, he insisted, and the reality is a world away from what the analysts saw in the studios.

Baena: Julián was brilliant

Atlético Madrid lost 2-1 to Barcelona in La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano, yet Baena hailed Álvarez's performance as one of the best in the team.

Speaking in comments reported by "Marca", the Rojiblancos midfielder said: "Julián played a brilliant match, I hope he gets the chances he had on Sunday in every game. On some days a player is more accurate, and on other days he is not, and on another day he will score them."

The message was simple. Julián did not disappear. He was there, creating the chances, but the final touch deserted him, as it deserts every striker in the world from time to time.

We caused great damage

Baena made no attempt to hide his bitterness at the result. Atlético were the better side for long spells, he argued, and they caused the Catalans plenty of problems.

He said: "We caused great damage to Barcelona, but we were not decisive in front of goal."

He added: "For me, the difference lies in the fact that they took the chances that came their way, while we did not. When you do not take your chances, what happened today happens."

A strong first half had put Atlético on Barcelona's level, Baena noted, but the drop after the break cost them dearly.

He warned: "Looking at the first half today, we are at the same level, when your level drops below 100%, they will crush you. We cannot drop below 120%."

A message for the future

A second consecutive home defeat did nothing to dent Baena's optimism. He sent a message of confidence to the Atlético faithful.

He said: "This is a long season, and there is still a lot to play for, and this is the path we must take."

Inside Atlético, then, the belief holds firm. The problem lies neither in the performance nor in Julián, but in a decisive moment that went missing on Sunday. It may well return in the next match.