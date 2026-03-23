Bad news for Northern Ireland: Dan Ballard injured; replacement named

Bad news for Northern Ireland, who have lost Dan Ballard ahead of the play-offs. The Sunderland centre-back, a regular starter in Michael O’Neill’s side, has suffered a muscle injury that will force him to miss Thursday’s match against Italy in Bergamo and, potentially, the final against either Bosnia or Wales. Replacing Ballard is 19-year-old centre-back Tom Atcheson of Championship side Blackburn Rovers.





Northern Ireland thus lose a highly experienced player and one of their regular starters: Liverpool defender Conor Bradley will also be absent for the match against Italy, having been ruled out through injury.