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Bad news for Bayern Munich? Thomas Tuchel will show no consideration for Harry Kane

UEFA Nations League A
H. Kane
T. Tuchel
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Czechia vs England
Czechia
England

England head coach Thomas Tuchel said in an interview with The Standard that Harry Kane of Bayern Munich will "definitely" be in the starting line-up for the Three Lions "in all four matches" in the Nations League.

"To be honest, I would prefer not to rotate. I’m not sure whether that’s possible. My ideal scenario would be to keep taking to the field again and again with at least six or seven players from the starting line-up whom we trust," said Tuchel.

That means Kane will not head back to Munich especially well rested after the XXL international break. England play the last of their four matches next Tuesday evening against the Czech Republic. Bayern’s Bundesliga campaign resumes the following Saturday away at FC Augsburg.

In matchday one, England lost 3-2 to reigning world champions Spain, also because Kane missed a penalty.

Tuesday brings the first leg against the Czech Republic. Tuchel demanded: "We have to be proactive and give everything. There is no room for a conservative or economical performance. That is how the team want to play, that is how we want to play - so let’s go. It will be a different scenario, a different environment and a different challenge."

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