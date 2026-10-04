Back to stir controversy: Younis Mahmoud erupts with fiery statements after Iraq's shock!

Younis Mahmoud has done it again. The president of the Iraqi Football Association has stirred fresh controversy with a shocking claim, insisting the Arabian Gulf Cup is not a major tournament. His words have provoked widespread anger.

During the last edition, Mahmoud had already courted controversy with his comments about Saudi Arabia's chances. He then rejected criticism of the association's work in the wake of Iraq's exit from the Gulf Cup.

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Speaking to the media again, the Iraq legend said: "Why should we apologise? The Gulf Cup is not the major tournament whose exit represents a crisis for us, and it is not a 'wow' tournament despite its media importance."

He added: "What matters most to us is the 2027 Asian Cup and the 2030 World Cup, and there is a consensus that we should continually qualify for the World Cup after our rise to the last edition."

He concluded: "We must keep pace with Asia's biggest national teams such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, but we have to develop step by step."

Iraq's Gulf Cup ended with a 0-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia. Level with Oman on everything, the Lions of Mesopotamia bowed out through an internal draw that smiled on their rivals instead.



