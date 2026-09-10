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VfL Osnabrück v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Back for the European kick-off: Bayern Munich star returns to the starting line-up at Al-Sibari's expense

Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt
Bayern Munich
Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League
J. Musiala
I. Saibari
Germany
Norway
Morocco

Kompany preferred to keep Al-Sibari as a substitute

Bayern Munich launch their Champions League (2026-2027) campaign in force against Norway's Bodo/Glimt at the Allianz Arena on Thursday evening.

Belgian coach Vincent Kompany, according to the line-up released by the Bavarian club, hands the gloves to Manuel Neuer, with Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Alphonso Davies ahead of him in defence.

Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic anchor the midfield alongside Jamal Musiala, who returns to the starting line-up after a spell of fitness doubts. Moroccan star Ismael Saibari drops to the bench.

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Further forward, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz take the wings behind veteran striker Harry Kane.

Every one of Bayern's 22 previous Champions League openers since 2003 has ended in victory. Their home record is just as fearsome. They have gone unbeaten in their last 38 group stage, or league phase, matches at the Allianz Arena, winning 36 and drawing two.

The German giants arrive off the back of a goalless draw with Schalke, a rare stalemate that ended a long domestic run without one. Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, come in as one of European football's biggest surprises of last season, when they stunned some of the continent's major clubs.

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