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Saudi side Al Nassr suffered a major blow at the start of their AFC Champions League Elite match against Qatar's Al Sadd, with French winger Kingsley Coman the cause.

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Al Nassr hosted Al Sadd at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

Just three minutes in, Coman went down after a challenge with an Al Sadd player. He left the pitch injured, with Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan coming on in his place.

The French winger was making his first start for Al Nassr since a serious injury had kept him out of action in recent weeks. It lasted minutes.

That problem dated back to the 3-1 win over Uzbek side Neftchi last October, in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

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He missed the matches against Neom, Al-Faisaly and Al-Kholood in rounds ten, eleven and twelve of the Roshn Saudi League, as well as the game against Uzbek side Pakhtakor in the fourth round of the Champions League Elite league stage.

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The 30-year-old returned to the squad for last Friday's game against Al Ahli, the postponed fixture from the ninth round of the Roshn Saudi League. He only came off the bench, though.

Handed a start against Al Sadd, he broke down almost immediately. That raises questions about his physical condition and how ready he really is to return to match action.

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Coman has played only nine matches for Al Nassr this season, scoring once and providing no assists.

He wasn't the only player back in the Al Nassr line-up for the Al Sadd game. Senegalese star Sadio Mane also returned after missing the whole of the recent Clasico against Al Ahli in the Roshn Saudi League, which ended in a 3-1 defeat.

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Mane sat out that Clasico after the birth of his child. He came back today as an Africa Cup of Nations 2025 champion, thanks to a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

On Tuesday, CAS upheld Senegal's appeal against the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board. That body had ruled that Senegal lost the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 final by forfeit, despite their 1-0 win on the pitch, and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

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Setting out its reasoning in the official statement issued today, the court explained that when the referee blew to restart play in the 109th minute, he had judged that the conditions for completing the match had been met. Both teams had returned to the pitch and jointly expressed their wish to resume play.

The panel therefore found that the effects of the referee's decision were confined to the field of play, meaning the decision falls under the "field of play doctrine".