AZ remain flawless in the Eredivisie this season. On Saturday evening they won their fourth league match as well. In Alkmaar, they were far too strong for Go Ahead Eagles and ran out 5-2 winners.

The first half turned on a string of strange goals. Dave Kwakman broke the deadlock early on with a long-range effort that took a touch off Victor Edvardsen: 1-0.

Leeroy Echteld's side controlled things completely at the AFAS Stadion, but they struggled for a long time to turn that dominance into more goals. That gave Go Ahead Eagles the chance to level it out of nowhere.

Melle Meulensteen's shot took a deflection and forced AZ goalkeeper Jari De Busser into an awkward save. From the rebound, Edvardsen then gave him no chance: 1-1.

Before half-time, AZ restored their lead through Ro-Zangelo Daal. His effort also took a deflection: 2-1. Kjetil Haug, the Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper, could hardly be blamed again.

After the break, Echteld's side came flying out. Within a few minutes they had stretched the margin. Lewis Schouten was picked out perfectly by Mateo Chávez, the Mexican who has made an extremely strong impression in the opening weeks as the Alkmaar side's left-back: 3-1.

Then Chávez got his goal in the 68th minute. He punished some sloppy play at the back from Go Ahead Eagles and finished emphatically via the underside of the crossbar: 4-1. It was far from the only fine goal of the evening. Daal then showed his class again by curling the ball brilliantly into the far corner: 5-1.

Deep into stoppage time, Go Ahead pulled one back. Substitute Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson saw his effort roll back into play off the inside of both posts, after which Mathis Suray was still able to finish: 5-2.



